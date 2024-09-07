Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Festivities begin with 500 kg laddoo in Kolkata, 70-ft idol in Hyderabad

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took off on a grand scale across the country on Saturday, with people celebrating it with devotion and traditional fervour. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha in Laxmi Nagar area of New Delhion September 7, 2024.(Raj K Raj/HT photo)

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. It celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Last evening, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings and best wishes to citizens of the country and abroad on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In her message to the citizens, the President said that this festival of joy and enthusiasm gives the message of social harmony and brotherhood.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," President Murmu said. "Bhagwan Ganesh is a symbol of knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity. This festival motivates us to be humble and dutiful and also promotes social cohesion."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with his family members performs worship of Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi festival at his residence, in Nagpur on September 7.(PTI)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha, the embodiment of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, holds a special place in the hearts of millions. As Vighnaharta, he inspires us to overcome challenges with courage, resolve, and resilience," Dhankhar wrote in his message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to the nation through a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In Mumbai, the festive spirit was further enhanced by the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol. Each year, from celebrities to politicians, people visit the Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Massive 500-kg ladoo prepared in Kolkata



In Kolkata, a sweet shop in the Bhawanipore area of Kolkata has prepared a massive 500-kilogram laddu to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, ANI reported.

Priyanka Malik, the owner of the historic sweet shop Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, told the news agency that they strive to do something special every year on the occasion.

A worker prepares a big size 'Laddu', weighed 500kg, fpr sale during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.(PTI)

"Our festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi. This is a very auspicious day for us, and we strive to do something special every year. Our shop is nearly 140 years old, and this year, we have prepared a 500-kg laddu to offer to Lord Ganesh," Malik told.

Ganesh Chaturthi: 70-ft Ganapathi idol unveiled in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, a 70-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh has been unveiled as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

This impressive eco-friendly idol is among the tallest Ganesh idols in the entire state of Telangana, according to ANI.

New Delhi, India - Sept. 7, 2024: Devotees carry Lord Ganesha idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Lovely Public Senior Secondary School, Laxmi Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god associated with wisdom and an auspicious beginning (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is one of the tallest Ganesh idols in Telangana. This year, we have crafted it at a height of 70 feet using eco-friendly materials,” Rajkumar, chairperson of the Khairatabad Ganesh Committee, told ANI.

"The idol features seven faces and is named 'Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi.' This year marks the 70th anniversary of our celebrations," he added.