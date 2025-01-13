Gang steals gold jewellery, cash worth 1.7 cr from MSRTC bus passenger; flee towards Mumbai

Unidentified persons stole a bag containing jewellery worth ₹1.68 crore and ₹2 lakh cash from a passenger of an MSRTC bus on Mumbai-Nashik highway, a police official said on Sunday. The gang of four persons stole the passengers bag containing gold jewellery and cash and then fled towards Mumbai (Representational Photo)

Also Read: Robbery at F’bad jewellery store, valuables worth ₹30L stolen

The incident took place at 1:30am on Saturday near Umbarmali village in Thane's Shahapur taluka, Kasara police station inspector Suresh Gavit said.

Also Read: Delhi: Robbers loot ₹12 lakh jewellery, face 'chilly powder' counterattack

"Jeweller Kiran Kumar Purohit, a resident of Bhayander East, was returning with cash and gold items after a business tour of Ahilyanagar district. When he kept his bag on his seat and got down to buy water, four unidentified persons carried out the crime. They got into a car and fled towards Mumbai," he said.

Also Read: 23-year-old arrested for holding senior citizen hostage in her own flat, robbing ₹5L gold

"The bus driver gave chase but the car sped off. We are checking CCTV footage and other technical intelligence to nab the culprits. A case of theft and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered," Gavit said.