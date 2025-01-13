Menu Explore
Gang steals gold jewellery, cash worth 1.7 cr from MSRTC bus passenger; flee towards Mumbai

PTI |
Jan 13, 2025 12:30 AM IST

4 unidentified persons conducted the robbery when the passenger got down from the MSRTC bus to buy water.

Unidentified persons stole a bag containing jewellery worth 1.68 crore and 2 lakh cash from a passenger of an MSRTC bus on Mumbai-Nashik highway, a police official said on Sunday.

The gang of four persons stole the passengers bag containing gold jewellery and cash and then fled towards Mumbai (Representational Photo)
The gang of four persons stole the passengers bag containing gold jewellery and cash and then fled towards Mumbai (Representational Photo)

The incident took place at 1:30am on Saturday near Umbarmali village in Thane's Shahapur taluka, Kasara police station inspector Suresh Gavit said.

"Jeweller Kiran Kumar Purohit, a resident of Bhayander East, was returning with cash and gold items after a business tour of Ahilyanagar district. When he kept his bag on his seat and got down to buy water, four unidentified persons carried out the crime. They got into a car and fled towards Mumbai," he said.

"The bus driver gave chase but the car sped off. We are checking CCTV footage and other technical intelligence to nab the culprits. A case of theft and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered," Gavit said.



