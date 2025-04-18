Gangster Happy Passia, accused of 14 grenade attacks in Punjab, detained in US: Report

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, an absconding gangster named in 14 grenade attacks in Punjab, has been detained in the United States, the Indian Express reported, citing Indian intelligence officials. The NIA had announced a reward of ₹ 5 lakh on providing information about gangster Happy Passia(NIA)

Punjab has been rattled with 16 grenade attacks over the last seven months. The attacks targeted police posts, religious sites, and residences of public figures, including BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

Passia’s name has cropped up during investigations into at least 14 such attacks, the IE report added.

Earlier this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case.

Passia along with Pakistan-based designated individual terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda were among those named in the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA court in Chandigarh, ANI reported.

"Investigations revealed that Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI's terrorist agenda. They had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions," the agency had said.

On January 22, the NIA carried out searches at 16 locations across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the last year's Chandigarh grenade blast case linking Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed Harwinder Singh Sandhu and US-based Happy Passia.



Non-bailable warrant against gangster Passia

The searches were carried out days after a special NIA court issued an open-dated, non-bailable warrant against Happy Passia, in connection with the grenade attack at a house in Sector 10 on September 11, 2024.

According to the police, the grenade attack was targeted at retired superintendent of police Jaskirat Singh Chahal, who was the station house officer (SHO) in Nakodar in 1986, when four Sikh protesters were killed in police firing.

Until two years ago, before the attack, Chahal had been living on rent on the first floor of the Sector 10 house.

According to police, an investigation has revealed that Happy Passia provided accused persons with explosives, weapons and logistical support through his local associates in Punjab and also arranged some financial backing for them.

