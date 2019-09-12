Garbage dump near Chattar Singh park: HC issues notice of motion to MC, state govt, PPCB

india

Acting on a petition filed by a resident of Civil Lines against establishment of garbage dump in and around the Chatar Singh park, the Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a notice of motion to Punjab government, municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till October 29.

Abhiraj Pratap Singh, a resident of the Civil Lines, and Gurpal Grewal, a social activist, have been protesting against the decision of the civic body to establish the dump inside the park and its surrounding areas.

Viewing that the authorities were paying no heed to their demands and were working to install static compactor near the park, the petition was filed by Singh.

Gurinderpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town, said, his office is situated opposite to the Chatar Singh park and garbage dump just near the park creates a lot of nuisance, especially for morning walkers.

At present, the dump is situated under the flyover situated near the park.

Earlier, the MC had even proposed the dump site at the park area by installing barricades. After the residents protested against the same, the site was changed, but it is still situated near the park, said Singh, adding that the dump is a home to rats and the rats are weakening the bridge, said Singh.

Singh said earlier the MC had claimed that the retaining wall of Gill road flyover, which collapsed last year, was damaged by rats only.

