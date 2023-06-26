Home / India News / 1 dead in Bihar dairy gas leak, 32 hospitalised

1 dead in Bihar dairy gas leak, 32 hospitalised

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Bihar
Jun 26, 2023 12:31 AM IST

One person died and 32 were hospitalised following a gas leak from an ammonium cylinder in a dairy in Bihar. The cause of the leak is being probed.

One person was killed and 32 people were hospitalised following a gas leak from an ammonium cylinder in a dairy in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

Ashok Kumar, DSP, fire department, said several fire tenders and a quick response team from Patna were pressed into service as a safety measure. (File)
Ashok Kumar, DSP, fire department, said several fire tenders and a quick response team from Patna were pressed into service as a safety measure. (File)

The incident took place at Raj Fresh Dairy at 10.05pm on Saturday, according to the dairy’s manager, Rajiv Kumar.

Sadar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hajipur Omprakash said, “One person died and 32 were hospitalised in a gas leak... the exact reason behind the leak is yet to be ascertained... most of the people who were hospitalised have been discharged.”

Ashok Kumar, DSP, fire department, said several fire tenders and a quick response team from Patna were pressed into service as a safety measure.

“We are probing the cause of the leak,” he said.

Those affected were taken to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for treatment. Civil surgeon Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad told news agency ANI that the condition of all the patients was stable.

Speaking to reporters, one of the workers, who was discharged, said, “It was hard to breathe when we were inside... our eyes started burning...”

dairy bihar gas leak vaishali district
dairy bihar gas leak vaishali district + 1 more
