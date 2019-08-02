e-paper
‘Gau rakshak’ allegedly shot dead by cow smugglers in Haryana

The deceased has been identified as Gopal and is a member of ‘Gau Raksha Dal’.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Palwal
A cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers in Haryana.
A cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers in Haryana.

A cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers here on July 30 while he was chasing their vehicle on a bike after being tipped off about cows being smuggled using the said vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal and is a member of ‘Gau Raksha Dal’.

“We are investigating the case and the body has been sent for post mortem. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law,” said ASI Joginder.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that no criminal would be spared.

“No criminal will be spared. Whenever such an incident occurs, police investigates and takes necessary action,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 13:21 IST

