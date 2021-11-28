Gautam Gambhir receives another threat letter, third one in a week

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir allegedly received a threat letter from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ on Sunday, officials of the Delhi police familiar with the development said.

This was the third such threat that the BJP leader received, four days after the terrorist group allegedly sent two letters within a gap of a few hours.

The terrorist group mentioned Delhi Police in the mail that they have sent to Gambhir on Sunday, news agency ANI mentioned on Twitter.

Last Wednesday, the cricketer-turned-politician approached the Delhi police claiming he received death threats through an email from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ . He urged the police to register a First Information Report and provide him with enhanced protection. Following the incident, the security around Gambhir house in the national capital was beefed up, and a probe was ordered.

In a letter to Shweta Chauhan, the deputy police commissioner (central) of Delhi police, Gambhir claimed the threat email read, “We’re going to kill you and your family.”

However, within hours of the first email, Gambhir claimed to have received another email that purportedly contained a video footage from outside his residence attached to it.

A probe by the cyber cell and the special cell of Delhi police reportedly traced the earlier email to an IP address in Pakistan's Karachi.