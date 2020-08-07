e-paper
Home / India News / GC Murmu named as next CAG, to take charge today

GC Murmu named as next CAG, to take charge today

Murmu has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind and he will take charge after incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi completes his term on Friday, the notification said.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 08:42 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As the CAG, Murmu will be responsible for auditing all expenditures of the state and central governments. Murmu will hold the post for six years or till he turns 65.
As the CAG, Murmu will be responsible for auditing all expenditures of the state and central governments. Murmu will hold the post for six years or till he turns 65. (PTI file phot)
         

Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India, a notification issued by the ministry of finance said on Thursday, a day after he stepped down as the lieutenant-governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind and he will take charge after incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi completes his term on Friday, the notification said.

As the CAG, Murmu will be responsible for auditing all expenditures of the state and central governments. Murmu will hold the post for six years or till he turns 65.

According to the Constitution, he cannot hold any government office following the completion of his tenure as CAG.

Murmu took charge as the first L-G of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019, after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status under Article 370 by the central government on August 5 last year, and split into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Before his posting in J&K, Murmu served as the expenditure secretary in the Union finance ministry.

Former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was named as Murmu’s replacement as the new L-G of J&K on Thursday.

