‘Ghar me ghuske maarenge’: At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi's warning echoes again

Delivering a fiery address at the Adampur Air Base of Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed his ‘will enter homes to eliminate terror threats’ stance and said “we will not differentiate between godfathers and state sponsors of terrorism”. In this photo released by Indian Prime Minister's Office on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian Air Force officers during a visit to air force station Adampur, Tuesday((Indian Prime Minister's Office on X via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan. Follow India-Pakistan news live updates

PM Modi said we will enter homes and hit, adding that “we will not give a chance to escape”.

"Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge...," PM Modi said.

PM Modi saluted the brave soldiers of the air force, navy and army, saying that it is because of their valour, that the echo of Operaton Sindoor is being heard in every corner.

“During this entire operation every Indian stood with you... the prayers of every Indian were with you all... today every citizen of the country is grateful to soldiers and their families... Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary army act,” PM Modi said.

“The leaders of terrorism have understood that there will be only one result of raising eyes towards India, destruction... there will be only one result of shedding the blood of innocent people... destruction and great destruction... the terrorists were sitting under the protection of the Pakistani army... the Indian army made Pakistani army bite the dust,” PM Modi said.

In a warning to Pakistan, PM Modi said that India will, “on its own terms and conditions”, give a befitting reply to any mischief carried out by the neighbouring country.