Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Ghar me ghuske maarenge’: At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi's warning echoes again

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2025 04:09 PM IST

At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi said we will enter homes and hit, adding that “we will not give a chance to escape”.

Delivering a fiery address at the Adampur Air Base of Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed his ‘will enter homes to eliminate terror threats’ stance and said “we will not differentiate between godfathers and state sponsors of terrorism”. 

In this photo released by Indian Prime Minister's Office on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian Air Force officers during a visit to air force station Adampur, Tuesday((Indian Prime Minister's Office on X via AP)
In this photo released by Indian Prime Minister's Office on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian Air Force officers during a visit to air force station Adampur, Tuesday((Indian Prime Minister's Office on X via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan. Follow India-Pakistan news live updates

PM Modi said we will enter homes and hit, adding that “we will not give a chance to escape”.

"Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge...," PM Modi said.

LISTEN IN

 

PM Modi saluted the brave soldiers of the air force, navy and army, saying that it is because of their valour, that the echo of Operaton Sindoor is being heard in every corner.

“During this entire operation every Indian stood with you... the prayers of every Indian were with you all... today every citizen of the country is grateful to soldiers and their families... Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary army act,” PM Modi said.

“The leaders of terrorism have understood that there will be only one result of raising eyes towards India, destruction... there will be only one result of shedding the blood of innocent people... destruction and great destruction... the terrorists were sitting under the protection of the Pakistani army... the Indian army made Pakistani army bite the dust,” PM Modi said.

In a warning to Pakistan, PM Modi said that India will, “on its own terms and conditions”, give a befitting reply to any mischief carried out by the neighbouring country.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Ghar me ghuske maarenge’: At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi's warning echoes again
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On