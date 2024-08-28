Girls found hanging in UP's Farrukhabad: What postmortem found; deceased's father reacts

After two teenage girls were found hanging on a tree at Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, chief medical officer Avanindra Kumar said the postmortem of both girls has been conducted and there is no evidence of sexual or physical assault. Police personnel investigate after the bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree, at Kayamganj area in Farrukhabad on August 27, 2024.(PTI)

The bodies of the girls were taken to the crematorium ground on Wednesday. Family members, however, raised suspicions of murder and claimed that thorns were pierced in one of the bodies and the body had marks from a belt.

CMO Farrukhabad Avanindra Kumar said, “Postmortem of both the girls has been done. There is no evidence of sexual or physical assault.”

"We are labelling allegations of murder because the girl with higher weight was up and the girl with lesser weight was down. She had marks of injury on her leg, and thorns were pierced in her body and also had marks of belts," said the father of one of the deceased.

"We demand a correct investigation and the culprit must be punished... FIR has not been registered. We are sure that the girls have been murdered... Police are saying that it is suicide but we don't agree with this version," he added.

The father of the deceased also said that he had spoken to a senior police official and he is been assured of a fair investigation and post-mortem report.

However, Farrukhabad SP Alok Priyadarshi said that both the girls were close friends and prima facie it seemed that they had died by suicide.

"We got the information from Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj that two girls (aged 18 and 15) were found hanging on a tree. Police reached there. It was found that both were close friends. Both were hanged in a single dupatta. Prima facie it seemed that the girls had done it by herself. But, things will become clearer after the postmortem," SP Alok Priyadarshi said.

Chief Medical Officer Farrukhabad, Avanindra Kumar also ruled out any evidence of sexual or physical assault.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, saying that the law and order has "failed", over the death of two girls.