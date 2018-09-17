Goa CM Parrikar stable, Amit Shah visits him at AIIMS

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing his existing course of treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is not in “critical” condition, doctors said Monday.

Parrikar, who was admitted to the private ward at AIIMS on Saturday afternoon, is not undergoing any procedures, according to doctors from the hospital. Dr Pramod Garg, professor of gastroenterology, is in charge of his case.

“He has been kept under observation and his previous course of treatment is being followed. He is not critical,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Vijay Goel visited Parrikar at AIIMS on Monday while Union health minister JP Nadda is likely to visit him in the evening. Shah, who reached the hospital around noon, spoke to doctors treating Parrikar at length about his condition.

Parrikar, who had returned to Goa on September 6 after his third visit to the United States for the treatment of his pancreatic ailment, was again admitted to a private hospital in Goa last Thursday. On Saturday, he had been flown to Delhi after a conversation with the Amit Shah the day before.

The chief minister had first been hospitalised in February, reportedly for a case of food poisoning. He was taken to Mumbai, where he went for a “routine health check-up” according to the state government and was kept under observation for mild pancreatitis, or inflammation of the pancreas.

Parrikar had presented the state’s financial statement on February 23, the same day he was discharged but had to be readmitted to hospital two days later.

