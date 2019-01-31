Goa CM Parrikar to return to AIIMS today for check-up

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar will return to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at New Delhi today for a pending medical checkup, according to the chief minister’s office.

In a terse press statement, the Chief Minister’s office has said that Parrikar will travel to New Delhi later today “for undergoing his medical review/checkup which was pending due to the inauguration of the Atal Setu (a recently inaugurated signature bridge in Goa’s capital Panaji) and the state legislative assembly session”.

The chief minister, who admitted he was battling a life threatening condition, made it a point to be present for all three days of the budget session of the assembly including presenting a brief budget speech where he laid out the state’s projected income and expenditure and asserted that he would serve Goa and Goans till his last breath.

The chief minister was admitted to AIIMS in October last year.

Earlier in the day, army chief General Bipin Rawat called on Parrikar, a former defence minister at the Goa assembly.

What transpired in the meeting was not known, but is believed to have been a brief courtesy call.

General Rawat is the latest in a growing list of eminent persons to call on Parrikar.

Earlier this month, former BJP president L K Advani and his daughter Pratibha called on Parrikar at his private residence. Parrikar later tweeted that he was “deeply grateful” to Advani for visiting him.

