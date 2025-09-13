Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Goa doctor arrested for sexually assaulting Moroccan woman in ICU

Gerard de Souza
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 09:10 am IST

According to the complaint, Doshi assaulted the woman when she was immobile and in a vulnerable condition at the Heathway Hospital in Old Goa.

PANAJI: A trainee doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Moroccan woman undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Goa, police said.

Police said Doshi, who is from Maharashtra's Solapur, was arrested in Sangli. (Ht Photo/ Representational Image)
Dr Vrushab Doshi, the accused, was arrested on Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including 64(2) (e) (rape in hospital), 74 (assault or use of criminal force with the intent or knowledge that it will likely outrage modesty), 75 (unwelcome sexual contact and overtures), 76 (forceful disrob- ing), and 79 (insulting the modesty).

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted on August 31, and they received a complaint on September 10 from her sister, a Spanish national.

The victim, 23, was admitted to hospital on August 29, for a neurological disorder and was admitted to the intensive care unit the same day.

According to the complaint, Doshi assaulted the woman when she was immobile and in a vulnerable condition at the Heathway Hospital in Old Goa.

"...[Doshi] outraged her modesty and committed rape while being in a position of authority," the complainant said.

Police said Doshi, who is from Maharashtra's Solapur, was arrested in Sangli. "The accused left Goa after the offence. A team was formed and the accused was tracked to Sangli and arrested," said a police officer requesting anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

In a statement, Healthway Hospital said Doshi was promptly suspended on Thursday pending further police inquiry. It assured all support to the survivor, who continues to undergo treatment at the hospital. "The hospital will continue to provide all moral and logistic support to the victim during her ordeal," the statement said.

Goa doctor arrested for sexually assaulting Moroccan woman in ICU
