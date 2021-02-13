Goa govt starts giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
The Goa government on Saturday started administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the healthcare workers in the state, an official said.
Those healthcare workers who had taken the first dose of the vaccine 28 days ago were given the second shot on Saturday, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.
Ranganath Bhojje, a healthcare worker from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), near here was the first person to get the vaccine shot on January 16, when the nationwide vaccination programme had started.
He was again the first person to get the second dose of the vaccine, the official said.
Those who received the second dose of the vaccine will develop immunity against the infection after 14 days, he said.
Out of the total number of 19,952 healthcare workers in the state, 10,341 have received their first dose so far, while the remaining will receive it by February 20, Dr Borkar said.
The state has covered 52% of the healthcare workers in the vaccine drive so far, Dr Borkar said.
"Initially, we had set the deadline of February 12 to cover all healthcare workers, but now it has been extended to February 20 to ensure maximum coverage," he said.
Earlier this week, the state government also began vaccinating Covid-19 frontline warriors, including police personnel, home guards, civic employees, staffers of revenue and panchayat departments, the official added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to launch Tejas-style sleeper coaches. See photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
- Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt starts giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu government rolls out ₹12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K to get status of a state at an appropriate time: Home minister Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene of R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast in Boisar pharma unit near Mumbai, one injured
- Two fire engines took an hour to put out the blaze that is started after an explosion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cricket marred by hatred': Rahul Gandhi's veiled comment on Wasim Jaffer row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP splits in Kerala, faction led by Kappan joins UDF ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge's assault: SC rejects PIL, says nothing found in enquiry by Bihar Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox