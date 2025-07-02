Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Goa man throws acid on teen boy to avenge daughter's suicide after their breakup, arrested

PTI |
Jul 02, 2025 12:23 AM IST

The accused told the police that he stole a five-litre acid can on Friday from the company in Goa where he was employed and hid it in his scooter, said police.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a 17-year-old boy, days after his minor daughter committed suicide following the break up between the two, sources said on Tuesday.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 8 (2) of the Goa Children's Act.(Representational)
The accused has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 8 (2) of the Goa Children's Act.(Representational)

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Rahul Gupta said the accused, a resident of Sindhudurg district in neighbouring Maharashtra, attacked the boy on Monday when the latter was waiting for a bus to go to his school (in Mapusa town).

The boy was hospitalised with 30 per cent burn injuries. His condition is stated to be stable.

Gupta said the daughter of the accused and the teenage boy, who studied at a school in Mapusa, were in a relationship.

The accused told the police that he stole a five-litre acid can on Friday from the company in Goa where he was employed and hid it in his scooter, the police officer said.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 8 (2) of the Goa Children's Act.

