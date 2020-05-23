e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa seeks ICMR nod to conduct antibody tests on arriving air passengers

Goa seeks ICMR nod to conduct antibody tests on arriving air passengers

The domestic flight services were suspended on March 25 after the central government imposed nationwide lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 17:31 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
State health minister Vishwajit Rane said that the move was aimed at ensuring that there was no community transmission in the state. (Photo by by Ravindra Joshi / Hindustan Times)
State health minister Vishwajit Rane said that the move was aimed at ensuring that there was no community transmission in the state. (Photo by by Ravindra Joshi / Hindustan Times)
         

The Goa government has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) authorities to allow it to conduct rapid antibody tests on all passengers after the domestic flight services resume on Monday.

The domestic flight services were suspended on March 25 after the central government imposed nationwide lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane said that the move was aimed at ensuring that there was no community transmission in the state.

“I’ve requested the ICMR and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to permit us to conduct an antibody test of air passengers, who will be issued a Covid-19 negative certificate to enter Goa after domestic flight operations resume on Monday,” Rane said.

“Rapid antibody tests will help us identify asymptomatic patients at the airport. It’ll avoid community transmission,” he added.

So far, 47 people have tested Covid-19 positive after the state government started conducting tests on all those, who have returned to Goa since May 14 amid the easing of lockdown restrictions. Over 50% of the 47 Covid-19 positive people have returned to Goa via Shramik Special trains.

At present, Goa has 38 active Covid-19 positive cases after nine people from the second wave of infections have recovered and discharged from the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in south Goa.

The state has reported 54 Covid-19 positive cases, including seven in the first wave of viral infection in April, who have all recovered since then.

Earlier, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri had announced that states should not quarantine passengers upon their arrival, as these are short-haul flights. However, some states such as Karnataka is in favour of quarantining air passengers, especially if they are flying out of worst-hit Covid-19 states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc.

Goa is conducting swab sample tests on all those entering the state and then quarantining them until the ICMR allows conducting TrueNat rapid antibody tests.

Kiosks have been set up at the airport, checkpoints on roads, and at the port for the collection of swab samples. Rail passengers are escorted via buses to hospitals, where they are undergoing tests.

It takes a few hours for the results of swab samples to be made available.

Rapid antibody tests are a blood test for the presence of antibodies. The ICMR had suspended antibody tests after the state complained of inaccurate results.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In