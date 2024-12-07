Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.52 °C, check weather forecast for December 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 7, 2024, is 30.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.52 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.3 °C and 30.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.52 °C and 32.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 8, 2024 30.45 °C Broken clouds
December 9, 2024 31.07 °C Overcast clouds
December 10, 2024 31.2 °C Light rain
December 11, 2024 32.61 °C Broken clouds
December 12, 2024 31.87 °C Overcast clouds
December 13, 2024 31.52 °C Light rain
December 14, 2024 29.37 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.35 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 23.62 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.1 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.0 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.4 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.64 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 21.54 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on December 07, 2024
Goa weather update on December 07, 2024

