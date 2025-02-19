Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.98 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 19, 2025, is 35.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.98 °C and 36.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:38 PM. Goa weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 37.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.98 °C and 36.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 35.53 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 36.11 Few clouds February 22, 2025 38.01 Few clouds February 23, 2025 37.05 Few clouds February 24, 2025 36.20 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 38.54 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 38.80 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



