Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.03 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 22, 2025, is 37.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.03 °C and 40.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:39 PM. Goa weather update on February 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 39.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.03 °C and 40.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 105.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 37.27 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 39.72 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 39.63 Scattered clouds February 26, 2025 38.42 Few clouds February 27, 2025 38.03 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 39.04 Few clouds March 1, 2025 37.56 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



