Godman arrested for molesting woman in Jammu’s Rajouri

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandan Kohli, said that the accused, who claimed to be a godman, belonged to Mendhar area of Poonch district.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Image for representation(HT Photo)
         

The police on Tuesday arrested a man, who claimed to be a godman and allegedly tried to sexually exploit a woman in Agrati village of Rajouri district in Jammu.

“He had come to Agrati village for treating a woman, who was allegedly under the influence of black magic,” he added.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and the accused has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Akbar, resident of Chatral village in Mendhar subdivision of Poonch district.

“We have registered a case and further investigation is going on,” said Kohli.

