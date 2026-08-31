Gogi, ‘gotra’, ‘court me murder’ song: Police reveal motive behind Ankit Baliyan killing

The killing of Ankit Baliyan - Haryanvi singer-YouTuber, outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli last week is suspected to have stemmed from an offence the accused party took over a song, linking it with the 2021 court murder of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi in Delhi's Rohini. L: Murdered Haryanvi singer-YouTuber who was killed by armed assailants on August 26 | R: Suspects killed on Aug 31 in fire exchange with police (Instagram/ankiitbalyann and HT) Two suspects in the murder of Ankit Baliyan were killed in police shooting after they opened fire on personnel on being stopped. The gunfire took place near the Indian Gas godown on Kairana Road, where a joint team of Shamli Kotwali police, Jhinjhana police and the SWAT team intercepted the two suspects, identified as Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, according to UP Police Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Amitabh Yash. Giving details on the death of the suspects and the investigation findings so far, Shamli superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said on Monday, Since the Ankit Baliyan murder, I had ordered that night-time barricading and checking be carried out at every intersection in the district."

"I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal. He attempted to stop it. Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana. When they reached beneath the Manna Madra bridge, SHO." Once surrounded by the police, the criminals took up positions and opened fire, the SP said, adding that in their firing, two constables sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to the district hospital in Shamli and have been referred to a higher medical centre. Following retaliatory firing by the police, both criminals were seriously injured. They were taken into custody and subsequently died of their injuries. Gogi, ‘court me murder’ song linked to Baliyan's killing Asked about the findings in the case so far, SP Singh said interrogation of the accused revealed that Ankit Baliyan made a song “Court me goli maarenge meri jaan… judge ke paseene aayenge” [will shoot you down in court… even judge would be left sweating] that was linked to the 2021 Rohini court murder of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi by his gang members. The members of Gogi's gang had asked Baliyan not to make such a song saying it dishonours them, the SP said, adding that the Haryanvi singer did not listen.