Gold rates in India continue to decline in major cities. Check citywise rates

Gold price of 24 carat in India was at ₹ 97743 on Wednesday morning, June 11. While for the 22 carat gold, it was at Rs. 89613 for 10 grams of gold. Overall, the gold prices continued to decline around ₹100 per 10 gram and varied in different metropolitan cities. Gold prices in India continue to decline with an average decline of around 100 rupees across major metropolitan cities(Pixabay/ Representational Image)

Citywise gold rates

City 22K (per 10 grams) 24K (per 10 grams) Delhi Rs. 89613 Rs. 97743 Mumbai Rs. 89467 Rs. 97597 Bengaluru Rs. 89455 Rs. 97585 Chennai Rs. 89461 Rs. 97591 Prev Next

The price of 24-carat gold witnessed a slight decline of ₹110 per 10 grams across major metropolitan cities today. In Bangalore, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹ 97,585 per 10 grams, while in Chennai, it stands at ₹97,591. Delhi recorded the highest price at ₹ 97,743 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the price is ₹ 97,595, closely followed by Mumbai at ₹ 97,597 and Pune at ₹ 97,603.

Similarly, 22 carat gold prices fell by ₹ 100 per 10 grams across the metros. In Bangalore, the rate is ₹ 89,455, and in Chennai, it is ₹89,461. Delhi again leads with the highest price of ₹ 89,613 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai are close, with prices of ₹ 89,465 and ₹ 89,467 respectively, while Pune recorded a slightly higher rate at ₹ 89,473. The steady pricing trend across cities indicates a marginal dip, but gold continues to maintain strong value in the market.

Gold prices regained in international market

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the finalisation of a U.S.-China trade agreement weighed on sentiment and fuelled some safe-haven buying. Spot gold gained 0.5% to $3,339.60 an ounce, as of 0350 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,361.20. U.S. and Chinese officials said on Tuesday that they had agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track and remove China's export restrictions on rare earths, while offering little sign of a durable resolution to longstanding trade differences.