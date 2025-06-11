Gold rates in India continue to decline in major cities. Check citywise rates
Gold rates today in India saw a decline of Rs. 110 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs. 100 for 22 carat gold.
Gold price of 24 carat in India was at ₹ 97743 on Wednesday morning, June 11. While for the 22 carat gold, it was at Rs. 89613 for 10 grams of gold. Overall, the gold prices continued to decline around ₹100 per 10 gram and varied in different metropolitan cities.
Citywise gold rates
|City
|22K (per 10 grams)
|24K (per 10 grams)
|Delhi
|Rs. 89613
|Rs. 97743
|Mumbai
|Rs. 89467
|Rs. 97597
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 89455
|Rs. 97585
|Chennai
|Rs. 89461
|Rs. 97591
The price of 24-carat gold witnessed a slight decline of ₹110 per 10 grams across major metropolitan cities today. In Bangalore, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹ 97,585 per 10 grams, while in Chennai, it stands at ₹97,591. Delhi recorded the highest price at ₹ 97,743 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the price is ₹ 97,595, closely followed by Mumbai at ₹ 97,597 and Pune at ₹ 97,603.
Similarly, 22 carat gold prices fell by ₹ 100 per 10 grams across the metros. In Bangalore, the rate is ₹ 89,455, and in Chennai, it is ₹89,461. Delhi again leads with the highest price of ₹ 89,613 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai are close, with prices of ₹ 89,465 and ₹ 89,467 respectively, while Pune recorded a slightly higher rate at ₹ 89,473. The steady pricing trend across cities indicates a marginal dip, but gold continues to maintain strong value in the market.
Gold prices regained in international market
Gold prices rose on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the finalisation of a U.S.-China trade agreement weighed on sentiment and fuelled some safe-haven buying. Spot gold gained 0.5% to $3,339.60 an ounce, as of 0350 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,361.20. U.S. and Chinese officials said on Tuesday that they had agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track and remove China's export restrictions on rare earths, while offering little sign of a durable resolution to longstanding trade differences.