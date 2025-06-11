Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold rates in India continue to decline in major cities. Check citywise rates

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Gold rates today in India saw a decline of Rs. 110 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs. 100 for 22 carat gold.

Gold price of 24 carat in India was at 97743 on Wednesday morning, June 11. While for the 22 carat gold, it was at Rs. 89613 for 10 grams of gold. Overall, the gold prices continued to decline around 100 per 10 gram and varied in different metropolitan cities.

Gold prices in India continue to decline with an average decline of around 100 rupees across major metropolitan cities(Pixabay/ Representational Image)
Gold prices in India continue to decline with an average decline of around 100 rupees across major metropolitan cities(Pixabay/ Representational Image)

Citywise gold rates

City22K (per 10 grams)24K (per 10 grams)
DelhiRs. 89613Rs. 97743
MumbaiRs. 89467Rs. 97597
BengaluruRs. 89455Rs. 97585
ChennaiRs. 89461Rs. 97591

The price of 24-carat gold witnessed a slight decline of 110 per 10 grams across major metropolitan cities today. In Bangalore, 24-carat gold is priced at 97,585 per 10 grams, while in Chennai, it stands at 97,591. Delhi recorded the highest price at 97,743 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the price is 97,595, closely followed by Mumbai at 97,597 and Pune at 97,603.

Similarly, 22 carat gold prices fell by 100 per 10 grams across the metros. In Bangalore, the rate is 89,455, and in Chennai, it is 89,461. Delhi again leads with the highest price of 89,613 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai are close, with prices of 89,465 and 89,467 respectively, while Pune recorded a slightly higher rate at 89,473. The steady pricing trend across cities indicates a marginal dip, but gold continues to maintain strong value in the market.

Gold prices regained in international market

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the finalisation of a U.S.-China trade agreement weighed on sentiment and fuelled some safe-haven buying. Spot gold gained 0.5% to $3,339.60 an ounce, as of 0350 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,361.20. U.S. and Chinese officials said on Tuesday that they had agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track and remove China's export restrictions on rare earths, while offering little sign of a durable resolution to longstanding trade differences.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gold rates in India continue to decline in major cities. Check citywise rates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On