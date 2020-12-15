e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Government frees up hospital beds as Covid-19 cases drop in West Bengal

Government frees up hospital beds as Covid-19 cases drop in West Bengal

While the number of active cases was 31,984 on October 15, it dropped to 29,314 on November 15. On December 14, it was at 21,384

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:49 IST
Joydeep Thakur
Joydeep Thakur
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal fire and emergency services staff sanitise the Calcutta high court building.
West Bengal fire and emergency services staff sanitise the Calcutta high court building.(HT file photo)
         

With active Covid-19 cases dropping in West Bengal, the state government has started freeing up beds in private hospitals, which had earlier been requisitioned for treating such patients.

“The number of active cases has dropped and the rate of hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients has also gone down. The state government, which had requisitioned a few thousand beds in private hospitals to treat such patients, has started freeing them. These can now be used to treat non-Covid patients,” said a senior official of the state health department.

The state government had requisitioned more than 3,400 beds in around 57 private hospitals across the state. In all, more than 13,500 beds in over 100 government and private hospitals were allotted to treat Covid-19 patients.

While the number of active cases was 31,984 on October 15, it dropped to 29,314 on November 15. On December 14 (Monday), it was at 21,384.

The rate of hospitalisation has also dropped during this period. While around 38% of the hospital beds were occupied on October 15, only around 21% of the beds were occupied on December 14.

Till date, West Bengal has recorded 523,000 Covid-19 cases and 9,100 fatalities. The number of fresh cases reported daily in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas - the two districts which were registering the highest number cases – has also dropped.

Kolkata recorded around 400 cases on December 14. In the last week of October, just after the festive season, the city had reported more than 900 cases on a single day.

tags
top news
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
Pompeo slams China’s treatment of Uyghurs, compares it to Nazi Germany
Pompeo slams China’s treatment of Uyghurs, compares it to Nazi Germany
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In