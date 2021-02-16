Government launches drinking water survey in 10 cities
- As the first step the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
The Union housing and urban affairs ministry on Tuesday launched a survey to collect data on drinking water in 10 cities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban).
As part of the survey, 'Pey Jal Survekshan', data will also be collected on wastewater management and condition of water bodies in the cities.
In a statement, ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which beneficiary response will be monitored.
"'Pey Jal Survekshan' will be conducted in cities to ascertain equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies with respect to quantity and quality of water through a challenge process," Mishra said.
As the first step, he said, the ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
According to the secretary, based on the learnings of the pilot survey, this exercise will be extended to all Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities.
"Data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and condition of three water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officials as per the approved questionnaire, on-call interviews, water sample collection and laboratory testing, and field survey for non-revenue water," the ministry said.
Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid fall in India's Covid-19 cases, 3 states see a surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government launches drinking water survey in 10 cities
- As the first step the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand policeman killed in IED blast in Lohardaga during anti-Maoist ops
- The policeman who was badly injured was airlifted to Ranchi but died during treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army releases new visuals showing Pangong Tso disengagement in top gear
- The PLA is retreating to its base, east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, while the Indian Army is moving back to its permanent position near Finger 3.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru
- Apart from travel restrictions, the Karnataka government has decided to declare any hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions with a cluster of five or more Covid cases, a containment zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED attaches properties worth ₹17.66 crore of Amnesty International India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea for return of MPLAD funds donated to PM CARES
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: Flight makes emergency landing in Indore after windshield crack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment upsets Kathmandu, draws 'formal objection'
- Biplab Deb's remarks came against the backdrop of efforts by India and Nepal to mend ties that were hit by a border row last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India set to clear some investment proposals from China in coming weeks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress to build anti-CAA movement memorial if voted to power in Assam
- The Congress said the memorial will highlight the struggle of the people who oppose the legislation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High court grants bail to cab driver arrested in Delhi riots case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Challenges, progress during rescue operation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vizag steel plant anti-privatisation protest pits YSR Congress against TDP
- TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should take up the cause of thousands of workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox