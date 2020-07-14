Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president

india

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:28 IST

Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra was on Tuesday named as the new chief of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit in place of Sachin Pilot, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced in Jaipur.

Sachin Pilot was also sacked as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister along with two other ministers, amid the face-off with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Surjewala said.

Ramesh Meena, the state’s food and civil supplies minister, and tourism minister Vishvendra Singh have also been sacked.

“The Congress party has taken some decisions with a heavy heart,” he said.

The senior party leader said it is unfortunate that Sachin Pilot and some MLAs were misguided and became the part of the conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the government in Rajasthan.

The party also sacked Mukesh Bhakar and Rakesh Pareek as presidents of frontal organisations Youth Congress and Sewa Dal.

Ganesh Ghoghra, an MLA from Dungarpur, and Hem Singh Shekhawat were given the posts.

The announcements came after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in the state capital of Jaipur.