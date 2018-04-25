Govt opposes plea to confer rule-making authority on Election Commission

The Centre has opposed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking to confer the rule-making authority on the Election Commission, on the lines of the apex court, to empower it to make election-related rules and code of conduct.

In an affidavit filed in the top court by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay , the ministry of law and justice has said that no change is required in the “existing regime” and the essential legislative functions cannot be delegated.

The ministry has sought dismissal of the plea which has also sought steps to provide an independent secretariat to the Election Commission and declare its expenditure as charged on the Consolidated Fund of India on the lines of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha secretariats.

Regarding the plea for a direction to the Centre not to remove two election commissioners from their office, except in a similar manner and grounds provided for removing the chief election commissioner (CEC), the government has referred to an apex court verdict and said the independence of election commissioners was “guaranteed” and no change was required in it.

The ministry said the prayer to confer rule-making authority to the poll panel was “vague” and made it clear that the Law Commission has not made any such recommendation.

“It is submitted that essential legislative functions which consist of determination of the legislative policy, cannot be delegated. Delegated legislation cannot be exercised against the legislative policy of the statute and cannot change the essential features/structures of the same,” the affidavit said.

“Thus, it is submitted that no change is required in the existing regime, and no grounds have been made out therefor,” it said while referring to the constitutional provision empowering Parliament to make provisions with respect to election to legislature.

It also referred to the provision of the Representation of the People (RP) Act which empowers the central government to make rules for carrying out the purposes of the Act after due consultation with the ECI.

“There is no justification to equate the removal provisions of CEC, who is a permanent constitutional functionary, with that of election commissioners, if any, and the aforesaid prayer may be untenable,” it said.