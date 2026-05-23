Govt orders probe over exorbitant cancellation charges by online booking portals, warns of action

Union minister of consumer affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that he has ordered a probe into exorbitant cancellation charges being imposed by online air ticket booking platforms. Joshi said that charging beyond what is disclosed at the time of booking undermines the transparency and consumer trust. Flight tickets rates have been impacted lately due to the Middle East war (Photo for representation) (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“I have directed the Department of Consumer Affairs and CCPA to investigate whether online ticket booking platforms are imposing excessive cancellation charges on consumers, beyond what is charged by airlines or disclosed at the time of booking. Have directed them to check other online ticket booking platforms too,” Joshi wrote on X.

He added that if such practices are found to be unfair or in violation of consumer rights, it may amount to Unfair Trade Practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. “CCPA will take necessary action, including class action measures wherever appropriate, to protect consumer interests and ensure fair treatment of consumers.”

The Union minister's announcement came after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)'s national secretary Tajinder Bagga wrote on X that he had mistakenly booked a flight for Navi Mumbai instead of Mumbai. And when he tried cancelling via online booking portal, Agoda, it showed cancellation fee of ₹4,764 and refund of just ₹1,571. However, Akasa Air website showed cancellation charge of just ₹299 and refund amount of ₹6,076.