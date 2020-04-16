Govt-recommended drug for Covid-19 treatment potentially life-threatening: Plea in SC

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:26 IST

A petition filed in the Supreme Court by a US-based doctor of Indian origin has raised concerns about the possible side effects of using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in treating people infected by the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine has been in focus in the fight against Covid-19 since US President Donald Trump described it as a “game changer”, and India, the largest manufacturer of the drug, has approved its use in some cases. India is also in the process of supplying the drug to countries around the world, including the US.

The petition was filed by Kunal Saha in the Supreme Court in the name of his Kolkata-based NGO People for Better Treatment, and he is expected to argue the matter in person. It could not immediately be ascertained if the petition has been admitted by the apex court or will be taken up for hearing.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

Indian authorities have so far clear the use of hydroxychloroquine in the case of asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in caring for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 case and asymptomatic household contacts of confirmed cases.

The petition argues that the use of hydroxychloroquine along with the broad spectrum antibiotic azithromycin (AZM) for Covid-19 patients is potentially known for life-threatening effects on the cardiovascular system.

The petition also refers to a health bulletin issued by the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, and US-based Heart Rhythm Society on April 8 that warned doctors about this drug combination having the potential to trigger “arrhythmia” or abnormal heartbea), heart failure and death.

Saha also wrote to India’s health ministry on April 8, sharing this information. He said the ministry ought to have specified precautionary measures to be adopted by doctors in line with those prescribed by the American organisations.

The petition also cites the extreme precautions in administering this drug suggested by the Canadian Medical Association and by an international study group of doctors based on the analysis of data from more than 300,000 patients. The finding showed no risk in short-term use of hydroxychloroquine but increased risks of 30-day cardiovascular mortality, chest pain or angina and heart failure were observed in the use of hydroxychloroquine and AZM.

Hydroxychloroquine’s global demand is on the rise and India is exporting the drug to the US, the UK, Brazil, Israel and South Asian neighbours.