Home / India News / ‘Govt shouldn’t link it to farmers’ protest’: Rakesh Tikait on Singhu border lynching
india news

‘Govt shouldn’t link it to farmers’ protest’: Rakesh Tikait on Singhu border lynching

“They (Nihangs) have said it is a religious matter and the government should not link it to farmers' protest. We are talking to them that they are not needed here as of now. Government can deteriorate the situation. The conspiracy was executed by governments,” Rakesh Tikait said.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.(ANI File Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the government should not link the lynching of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. Further, Tikait also claimed that the gruesome killing was a “conspiracy” and warned that the government could deteriorate the situation.

He said that the Nihangs have told the farmers that the killing was a religious matter. “They (Nihangs) have said it is a religious matter and the government should not link it to farmers' protest. We are talking to them that they are not needed here as of now. Government can deteriorate the situation. The conspiracy was executed by governments,” news agency ANI quoted Tikait as saying.

Also read | All three accused in Singhu border killing sent to six-day police custody

The remarks from the BKU leader came as the three accused in the case -- Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh -- were produced before a Sonipat court earlier in the day and were then sent on a six-day police custody. Meanwhile, another accused named Sarvajeet Singh was arrested by Sonipat police earlier on Friday and was sent to a seven-day police custody.

The Nihangs alleged that the victim Lakhbir Singh has desecrated a Sikh holy book for which he was reportedly killed. The killing has stirred up the tensions around the farmers protests as the deceased Lakhbir Singh was a Dalit farm labourer and is survived by his wife and three children. The Nihangs are an order within the Sikhs marked by their blue robes and swords.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmer unions have distanced themselves from the incident. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions spearheading the protests, said that the Nihangs and the deceased were both not related to the union. The BKU too said that more security cameras would be installed at the protest sites. In addition, the volunteers at work on these sites would now be appointed by the SKM, which was earlier done by the local farm unions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakesh tikait farmers protest singhu border + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out