e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt to facilitate renewal of international driving licence for citizens who are abroad

Govt to facilitate renewal of international driving licence for citizens who are abroad

It said that it has come to its notice that in certain cases for the citizens who are travelling abroad and in a foreign country, the IDP gets expired and there is no mechanism for its renewal while abroad.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:34 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
It said that citizens and stakeholders can send their comments and suggestions to the joint secretary (MVL, IT & Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within 30 days.
It said that citizens and stakeholders can send their comments and suggestions to the joint secretary (MVL, IT & Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within 30 days.(HT File Photo)
         

The government on Saturday said it will initiate steps to facilitate renewal of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad.

A draft notification has been issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in this regard.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification...seeking comments and suggestions for amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for facilitating the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad,” MoRTH said in a statement.

It said that it has come to its notice that in certain cases for the citizens who are travelling abroad and in a foreign country, the IDP gets expired and there is no mechanism for its renewal while abroad. “The proposal is to amend the CMVR 1989 to facilitate such citizens. The citizens can apply through the Indian Embassy / Mission Abroad portals and the applications would then move to the VAHAN for being considered by the respective RTOs (regional transport offices),” the statement said. The proposal also includes removal of the conditions of a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in the country.

“Further, there are certain countries where the visa is on arrival and in such cases the visa was not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel,” the statement said.

It said that citizens and stakeholders can send their comments and suggestions to the joint secretary (MVL, IT & Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within 30 days.

tags
top news
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In