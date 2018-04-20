Govt withdraws Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s security cover

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the security cover of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a teenage girl in Unnao last year, a top official said on Friday.

Principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar said Sengar’s Y-category security was revoked soon after an April 12 FIR of rape and kidnapping against the lawmaker, who is in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Four policemen deployed at Sengar’s Makhi residence in Unnao and three police gunners accompanying him have been withdrawn from his service, sources told HT.

The development comes after the BJP-led governments in the state and the Centre faced criticism over the handling of the Unnao rape case, which has sent shock waves across the country.

The alleged crime grabbed headlines after the rape survivor held protests outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Lucknow residence and tried self-immolation.

On April 3, the girl’s father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, for refusing to withdraw the rape complaint and was arrested the same day. On April 9, he died in a hospital.

The police too faced criticism for allegedly botching up the initial probe under Sengar’s influence