e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt writes to farmers’ unions, again invites them for talks as per their ‘convenience’

Govt writes to farmers’ unions, again invites them for talks as per their ‘convenience’

The farmers had on Wednesday rejected the government’s earlier proposal in this regard, which was sent to them on December 20.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:50 IST
hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators camped in protest against new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Ghaziabad) protest site, in New Delhi, India on Wednesday December 23, 2020. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Demonstrators camped in protest against new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Ghaziabad) protest site, in New Delhi, India on Wednesday December 23, 2020. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
         

The Union agriculture ministry on Thursday wrote to farmers’ unions, once again inviting them for the sixth round of talks at a “date and time of your choosing,” news agency ANI reported. The ministry’s letter came a day after the protesting farmers rejected its earlier proposal in this regard, saying that no negotiations will take place till the government “draws up a new agenda.”

 

The letter, signed by Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary in the agriculture ministry, referred to the letter sent by the farmers’ unions to the government on Wednesday, rejecting its earlier proposal. The letter reiterated the government’s commitment to reach “logical solutions” to all the issues raised by the protesting farmers. adding that it was crucial for the government to keep negotiations open with various farmers’ organisations of the country. “The government has, respectfully and with open mind, held several rounds of talks and has also proposed to hold the next round of talks at your convenience,” the letter further stated.

It also talked about various objections raised by the farmers’ unions, including on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and the points discussed between the two sides in five rounds of meetings thus far, including one each on December 1, 3 and 5. “I would once again like to stress that the government has spoken to you with open mind on the issues raised by you and is ready to do so in future as well. Please let us know the date and time, as convenient to you, for the next round. The discussion will take place at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, with a ministerial-level committee,” the letter concluded, quoting Aggarwal as saying.

The government had earlier written to the farmers’ unions on Sunday, inviting them for the sixth round of talks as per their convenience. The anti-farm law protests entered day 29 on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of three Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to repeal the three laws. Several other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by the Delhi Police as they tried to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan despite permission being granted to only three party leaders to meet the President.

tags
top news
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
China targets Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
China targets Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In