GRAP 2 restrictions lifted in Delhi AQI dips | What's allowed, what's still not

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Monday revoked the Stage 2 anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This comes after a dip in pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions. FILE PHOTO: Delhi has seen extreme pollution in recent months.(REUTERS)

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 186 at 4 pm on Monday, significantly below the 300-mark that triggers Stage 2 restrictions. The national capital will now be under GRAP 1 restrictions until further notice.

Also read: Delhi's max temperature to dip soon, Western Disturbance to bring rain: IMD

GRAP 2 revoked: What's allowed now?

With the revocation of Stage 2 curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi.

The ban on usage of diesel generators will be revoked in the national capital.

The increased parking fees implemented to discourage the use of private vehicles will be taken back.

Construction activities in Delhi will now be allowed at the scale that was in place before GRAP came into effect.

What's still not allowed under GRAP 1 restrictions?

Hotels and restaurants are not allowed to burn charcoal for tandoors.

The Bharat Stage 3 and stage 4 engines are to be kept under check.

Burning of waste in the open is prohibited.

Strict eye will be on the industrial emissions in the city.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas attributes the improved air quality to better mixing height, ventilation coefficient, and "much favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict that the AQI will likely remain in the moderate to poor category. This might be a relief for the city residents who have constantly lived under severe conditions in recent months.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).