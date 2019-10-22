e-paper
PM Modi discusses $5 trillion economy plan with Kissinger, Blair in Delhi

The JP Morgan International Council which was founded in 1965, is an advisory group that provides advice to the JP Morgan leadership team on global trends. It met for the first time in India since 2007.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former British PM Tony Blair, former US Defence Secretary Robert Gates and former Australian PM John Howard at his meeting with the JP Morgan International Council on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former British PM Tony Blair, former US Defence Secretary Robert Gates and former Australian PM John Howard at his meeting with the JP Morgan International Council on Tuesday.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met high-profile members of the JP Morgan International Council in New Delhi and discussed his vision for making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

The council, which was founded in 1965, is an advisory group that provides advice to the JP Morgan leadership team on global trends, met for the first time in India since 2007.

“Very good interaction with the JP Morgan International Council, an illustrious gathering of top policy makers, thinkers, statesmen and stateswomen, captains of industry, innovators among others. Spoke about India’s efforts in health, education and becoming a $5 trillion economy,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

 

The International Council comprises of global statesmen like former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Australian PM John Howard, former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Defence Robert Gates as well as leading figures from the world of business and finance like Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan Chase), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and leading representatives from global companies like Nestle, Alibaba, Alfa, Iberdola, Kraft Heinz etc.

Modi also said he had great discussions with Kissinger, Blair and Rice and talked about wide ranging global issues.

“Great discussions with former British PM Tony Blair. He has made a long lasting contribution to his nation and has insightful views on a wide range of global issues...excellent discussions with these global thought leaders,” he said

 

Prime Minister Modi said that the development of world class physical infrastructure and improvements in affordable health-care and providing quality education were some other policy priorities for his Government.

Modi said people’s participation remained a guiding tenet of policy making for the Government.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 22:07 IST

