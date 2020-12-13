Greater integration between foreign and military policies key to cope with challenges: Jaishankar

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:04 IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called for greater integration between the foreign and military policies to more effectively deal with national security challenges and protect India’s interests around the world.

Delivering the second Manohar Parrikar memorial lecture, Jaishankar indirectly referred to security challenges linked to Pakistan and China as well as routine challenges linked to India’s long borders and large maritime spaces and said the country should give “primacy to hard security”.

“There are very few major states that still have unsettled borders to the extent that we do. Of equal relevance is the very unique challenge that we face of years of intense terrorism inflicted on us by a neighbour,” he said during the lecture commemorating the late former defence minister.

“We also cannot disregard attempts to undermine our national integrity and unity...As India expands its global interests and reach, there is an even more compelling case to focus on hard power,” he added.

Noting that foreign policy cannot be conducted by the foreign ministry alone, Jaishankar spoke of the need to build on reforms in defence and security, such as the creation of the posts of national security adviser and chief of defence staff, by giving up the concept of functioning within silos and embracing institutionalised integration.

“The complexity of national security issues requires serious specialisation and that also means it requires equally serious integration,” he said. Such integration between foreign and defence policies and even beyond will ensure optimal use of resources and eliminate duplication, he added.

Jaishankar referred to the magnitude, complexity and pace of changes around the world and said: “We have seen sharp shifts in the basic stance and behaviour of nations and their interplay with each other.” These global changes included the salience of China, repositioning of the US, Brexit, intra-European Union politics, the Abraham accords signed by Israel and the evolution of the Indo-Pacific.

He also spoke of the role played by Parrikar, who served as defence minister during 2014-17 and died last year, in fostering greater synergy between defence and foreign policies. These efforts helped enhance India’s reputation as a first responder during humanitarian crises across the Indian Ocean and allowed the country to carry out operations such as the cross-Line of Control (LoC) strikes after the Uri terror attacks, he said.

Parrikar also reformed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which helped India improve its infrastructure along the frontiers, Jaishankar said.

India’s current national security challenges include “some perennial problems associated with national consolidation and development”, a “long-standing political rivalry...expressed as sustained cross-border terrorism by a neighbour”, and reactions to the country’s rise, such as “attempts to dilute our influence and limit our interests”, he said.

In an increasingly inter-dependent world with accompanying constraints, the “era of unconstrained military conflicts may be behind us but the reality of limited wars and coercive diplomacy is still very much a fact of life”, and responding to the new range of national security challenges requires the “willingness to continuously review policy and audit performance”, he added.