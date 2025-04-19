Menu Explore
Greater Noida: Man drags German Shepherd behind SUV for 7 kms after dog barks at son

ByArun Singh
Apr 19, 2025 06:19 AM IST

The complainant, Sobha Rani, said her four-year-old German Shepherd, Sandy, barked at Sharma’s 10-year-old son as he passed by their home.

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday for allegedly assaulting a dog and dragging it behind his SUV for about seven kilometres in Greater Noida’s Dankaur area on Wednesday night.

The accused, Amit Sharma of Nai Basti who runs a medical shop, reportedly attacked the dog after it “barked at his son and startled the child”, police said.

“After investigation, we found that Sharma assaulted the dog and tied it to his Scorpio, dragging it along the road. Based on the owner’s complaint, we registered a case under Sections 325 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Animal Cruelty Act. The accused was arrested on Friday,” said Greater Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Sudhir Kumar.

Police said Sharma did not file a dog bite complaint and instead took matters into his own hands.

The complainant, Sobha Rani, said her four-year-old German Shepherd, Sandy, barked at Sharma’s 10-year-old son as he passed by their home. The boy slipped and got injured, she said.

“When he returned home, the child told his family the dog had bitten him. Sharma became furious and stormed out with a stick. He first assaulted Sandy with the stick, and tied him to his SUV.”

Dog sustained injuries to legs, fractured bone

Rani said she chased after the vehicle, pleading with Sharma to stop as her dog cried in agony.

“After driving for some distance, he stopped and forced me into the car before speeding away. He eventually entered the Buddh International Circuit, where he released the dog and dropped me back home.”

Later, her husband, Sudhir Indoria, rushed to the spot on his two-wheeler and took Sandy to a hospital. “The distance between our house and where he left the dog is about seven kilometres. Sandy’s condition is now stable,” he said.

According to Rani, Sandy sustained injuries to its legs and a fractured bone.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
