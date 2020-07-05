e-paper
Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
Home / India News / Groom among 5 held for flouting Covid-19 norms during wedding procession in Odisha

Groom among 5 held for flouting Covid-19 norms during wedding procession in Odisha

Following the incident, the chief minister’s office tweeted, “Odisha is in a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19, hence, it is very essential that we all obey guidelines and regulations issued by State Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 07:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bhubaneswar
The District Collector has sealed the hotel for violating the Covid-19 norms.
The District Collector has sealed the hotel for violating the Covid-19 norms.(Shutterstock Photo/Representative Image )
         

Odisha Police have arrested five persons including groom for gross negligence and violation of Covid-19 guidelines during his marriage procession in Berhampur.

“A case has been registered for violation of Covid-19 guidelines for organising a marriage procession with more than 50 guests in the premises of a hotel. They disregarded the compulsory use of mask and flouted social distancing norms,” DIG Central Zone Satyabrata Bhoi said.

The incident happened on July 2.

“The case has been registered at Gopalpur PS under section 188/269/270 IPC, R/W Sec- 3 Epidemic Disease Act, and 34 IPC. Two vehicles used in the procession have also been seized. the arrested persons will be produced in the court,” he added.

The District Collector has sealed the hotel for violating the Covid-19 norms.

Following the incident, the chief minister’s office tweeted: “Odisha is in a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19, hence, it is very essential that we all obey guidelines and regulations issued by State Government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Violation of the same would lead to strong action.”

