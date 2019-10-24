Gujarat by-polls: Counting of votes for 6 assembly seats begins

india

Counting of votes for the by-elections to six assembly constituencies in Gujarat began on Thursday morning as the BJP is looking to boost its tally and the Congress aims to recover from the recent defections.

Gujarat’s chief electoral officer S Murali Krishna said more than 600 government employees are counting the votes from 8am in the constituencies spread across six districts.

An average 53.67% voter turnout was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday in Tharad seat of Banaskantha district, Radhanpur in Patan, Kheralu in Mehsana, Bayad in Arvalli, Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad and Lunawada in Mahisagar district.

“Each counting centre will have three-layer security, comprising personnel of the local police, State Reserve Police and Central Armed Police,” election officials said.

The by-polls were necessitated in Radhanpur and Bayad after their respective sitting Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and his close associate Dhavalsinh Zala joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

By-polls were held in Tharad, Lunawada, Kheralu and Amraiwadi after the sitting BJP MLAs vacated their assembly seats after they won in the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

The fate of the BJP’s two newly-inducted Congress rebels, Thakor and Zala of the Kshatriya Thakor Sena, will be watched keenly.

A prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and a former MLA from Radhanpur, Alpesh Thakor had said that he was “ignored and insulted” in the Congress as he resigned in April.

Both Thakor and Zala had quit as MLAs on July 5, just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. They joined the BJP in the same month, apparently after voting against Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha by-polls.

The Congress party fielded Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput from Tharad, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai from Bayad, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel from Amraiwadi, Chauhan Gulabsinh Somsinh from Lunawada.

The BJP’s campaign for all the six seats saw the invocation of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The Congress, which has seen 10 of its members defect in the past two years, is eyeing OBC and Dalit votes, especially in the north Gujarat seats of Radhanpur, Bayad and Tharad.

The BJP will hope to make inroads in north Gujarat with the help of Thakor and Zala, who came to limelight with an anti-addiction campaign and anti-Patidar agitation for OBC quota and won 2017 assembly polls on Congress tickets.

The Bhartiya Tribal Party has two MLAs in the current assembly and the NCP has one, Jignesh Mevani is an Independent while three seats - Dwarka, Talala and Morva Hadaf- at present are suspended.

The BJP currently has 100 MLAs in the 183-member assembly—its thinnest majority since 1995—and the Congress is down to 69 seats from the 79 it won in the assembly polls in 2017.

