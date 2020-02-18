e-paper
Gujarat CM visits Motera stadium to oversee ‘Namaste Trump’ preparations

Rupani reviewed arrangements and instructed necessary changes. The Gujarat Cricket Association chairperson Jay Shah and Parimal Nathwani also briefed the Gujarat CM about the necessary arrangements.

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 07:38 IST
Gandhinagar
A man gives finishing touches to paintings of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wall as part of a beautification along a route that Trump and Modi will be taking during Trump's upcoming visit, in Ahmedabad.
A man gives finishing touches to paintings of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wall as part of a beautification along a route that Trump and Modi will be taking during Trump's upcoming visit, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo )
         

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday visited the Motera stadium to inspect the security arrangements regarding US President Donald Trump’s visit to the state. The American President along with the first lady Melania Trump will be attending the welcome event named ‘Namaste Trump’ at the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera.

“It is a delight and Honour for the state as well as for the nation, as two of the biggest global leaders, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing the same stage at the Motera stadium which we are eagerly awaiting,” said Rupani.

The program’s theme has been named ‘Namaste Trump’ where people in large numbers will be welcoming the US President, said the Gujarat CM.

The Gujarat CM was accompanied by Minister of Dtate for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja, Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil, Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha, Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister Office (CMO) M.K. DaS and the officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the state government to inspect various arrangements regarding the arrival of the dignitaries.

Rupani reviewed arrangements and instructed necessary changes. The Gujarat Cricket Association chairperson Jay Shah and Parimal Nathwani also briefed the Gujarat CM about the necessary arrangements.

“All the arrangements regarding safety and security, parking, seating arrangements, food and water, the entry and exit Gates have been micro planned and everything is in order. The high officials of the state administration and the Gujarat Cricket Association office bearers are reviewing the entire preparations for the event,” said Rupani.

“It is a matter of pride for Gujarat as the US President will be flying here to Ahmedabad directly from Washington,” added Rupani.

