Gujarat cop, wife die by suicide with their baby after WhatsApp note to friends

AHMEDABAD: A Gujarat police constable and his wife ended their lives along with their infant in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the constable, posted at a police station in the city, was reported to have circulated a long message to his friends and colleagues, recalling the time that he had spent with friends and his parents.

The incident took place at about 1:30am on Wednesday.

Inspector N R Vaghela of Sola police station said the couple appeared to have jumped off the 12th floor of the apartment building where they lived in Ahmedabad.

Some residents said the wife was the first to jump, the man followed within 10 seconds with their daughter, just a little over two years old.

“There is a difference of barely 10 seconds between the falls. Forensic experts have said nobody was pushed. It is a case of suicide as per the investigations so far and we are trying to find out the reason for taking such an extreme step,” said Vaghela.

Inspector Vaghela said they are yet to access the constable’s phone to confirm that he indeed sent the note.

Before concluding the message, the constable said he was happy to see that his colleagues will avail the benefits of the grade pay. About three weeks ago, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel approved an annual fund of ₹550 crore towards the salary hike of the state police personnel following their protests.

Police said the bodies will be handed over to the family for their last rites in their native village in the state’s Bhavnagar district.

[If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290]