Indian embassy in Nepal, China issues helpline numbers for nationals amid massive flash floods

The embassy said it is in contact with the local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals. Track live updates on Nepal floods

In view of the devastating flash floods on Nepal-Tibet border, the Indian Embassy in China and Nepal have shared helpline numbers for Indian nationals who may be stranded in or around the areas impacted by floods.

At least 98 people have been killed – 95 in Nepal and 3 in Tibet – so far after devastating flash floods struck Nepal along its border with Tibet on Wednesday. Nearly 400 tourists, including 133 from India, are missing, though the Nepalese authorities have maintained that these people are ‘out of touch’ and not missing.

Also read: What caused Nepal's deadly floods? Initial reports point to a sudden trigger

“We can’t say they are missing. Just that we are unable to get in touch with them. The 398 include 133 Indian nationals, 59 Nepalese and other foreigners. They may have shifted to safer/higher areas. An hour ago, the number of missing was 463. Most of the missing people were on three different treks/yatra - Kailash Mansarovar, Langtang trek and Gosaikunda trek,” Jai Narayan Acharya, Nepal's tourism joint secretary, said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi resident named Seema Raula said her brother Sumit Rawla and sister-in-law Shukabshi Rawal are missing after the devastating flash floods. She said the couple are Singapore citizens and OCI card-holders who were on their way to Kailash Mansarovar. “We want the Nepal embassy to help us. We are unable to get in touch with anyone in Nepal. They were in a village called Tumur which is badly hit. They were supposed to cross the border today," Raula told HT.

Also read: Satellite images show Nepal before and after devastating flash floods

Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said.

India's Bihar on alert In a still-unfolding disaster, verified videos showed dozens of people swept away at the border, with authorities on both sides fearing far higher casualties and massive destruction.

Also read: 130+ Indians, 37 NRIs out of reach as Nepal floods toll mounts, Bihar, UP on alert: What is happening?

Rescue teams are on standby in parts of Bihar that share the border with Nepal in view of the flash floods. Evacuations have been started in some districts already, though the flood waters have yet not reached India.

NDRF teams have been deployed in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur in Bihar as a precautionary measure, NDRF IG Narendra Singh Bundela was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “A total of nine teams are currently stationed in Bihar and the situation is being closely monitored,” he said.