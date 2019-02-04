Gujarat: Footwear, note found in Narmada canal point to suicide by 4 female friends

Four female friends, including a minor, are believed to have committed suicide by jumping into Narmada canal in Gujarat’s Banaskantha.

Gujarat police said all the four girls’ footwear and a suicide note has been found at Dethali village in Vav taluka of north Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. Bodies were yet to be found.

The girls have been identified as Meenaxi Thakor(20), Jamna Thakor(20), Sheela Thakor(18) and Hakki Thakor(16). Except the minor, the rest three were married.

“The suicide note said that Meenaxi had been suffering due to some heart related to problem, whereas Jamna was not happy with her marriage. The other two decided to join them in taking extreme step as separation from friends was unbearable for them,” a spokesperson of Banaskantha police said.

The women have maintained in the note that only they should be held responsible for taking their lives and no one else should be blamed.

”The bodies have not been found yet. So far, the investigation is based on the footwear and suicide note,” said the police.

The police have roped in a team of divers from the fire brigade to find the bodies from the canal.

