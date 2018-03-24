Gujarat man gets life term for raping, impregnating 14-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Nadiad for repeatedly raping his minor daughter.

Additional district sessions judge NA Anjaria sentenced the man, a resident of Radhu village in Kheda district, on Friday under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, public prosecutor Prem R Tiwari said.

“This man, a farm labourer, raped his 14-year-old daughter repeatedly for three months before September 7, 2016. He threatened to kill her and her mother if she told anyone about it. It resulted in the minor getting pregnant after which the crime was revealed,” he said.

The victim filed a complaint with the Kheda police following which charges of rape and other offences under the POCSO Act were registered against the man, Tiwari said.

“Her pregnancy was terminated after the high court gave permission,” Tiwari said, adding the convict will have to spend 14 years in jail.

Judge Anjaria also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict and ordered he will have to spend six additional months in jail in case he failed to pay it, Tiwari informed.