Gujarat police hunt for man accused of raping his three minor daughters

The Gujarat police have launched a hunt for a man in Porbandar city who was allegedly raping his three minor daughters for the last five years, police said.

According to officials of Kamlabaug police station in Porbandar, the man has gone underground after the eldest daughter registered a complaint with them on Saturday night .

”Accused is a resident of Chayya locality and around 40 years of age. On Saturday late night, the eldest daughter had come to Kamlabaug police station to file an FIR,’’ said a police spokesman.

The police said the eldest daughter is 16 years old, the second one is 13 and the youngest 10. Their mother passed away in 2008. After the death of the mother, the three girls where shifted to a residential school in Junagadh, police said.

The police said the eldest daughter has claimed in her complaint that her father first raped her five years ago when she was visiting him during the holidays. “After he managed to keep the eldest daughter mum over the issue, he made the other two sisters his target,” the police said.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the father.

On August 21, a 12-year-old girl had delivered a baby boy in Surat. Her father had allegedly raped her multiple times after divorcing her mother.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 21:17 IST