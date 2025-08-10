Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Gunfight underway in J&K's Kishtwar as Army establishes contact with terrorists

Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 09:18 am IST

Contact was established with terrorists earlier in the day when Army troops while carrying out an intelligence-based operation in Kishtwar.

The Army has established contact with some terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and a gunfight is underway in the Dul area of the valley.

An operation is underway in Kishtwar as Army establishes contact with terrorists.(PTI/Representative)
An operation is underway in Kishtwar as Army establishes contact with terrorists.(PTI/Representative)

Contact was established with terrorists earlier in the day when Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation. “Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress,” a part of White Knight Corps' tweet on Sunday said.

The ongoing operation in the valley comes a day after two soldiers were killed in overnight firing in the Kulgam district. The security personnel, identified as as Lance/Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, lost their lives as ‘Operation Akhal’ entered day nine.

The operation was launched on August 1 after security forces received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The Chinar Corps paid tributes to the security personnel killed in the operation, and wrote in a post on X, “Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues”.

The Kulgam gunfight involved the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG), and also led to the killing of at least one terrorist.

