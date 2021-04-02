Gunfight underway in Pulwama village in south Kashmir

A gunfight broke out at Kakapora village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

Police said a joint operation was launched at Ghat mollah locality of Kakapora late Thursday night following specific tip-off. The personnel were fired upon at which they retaliated. “The operation is still underway in the area,” a defence spokesperson said.

Police said two to three militants could be present in the area.

A day ago, a police constable died in a terror attack on senior BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in Srinagar. “One sentry Rameez Ahmad was critically injured in the attack. He succumbed to his injuries,” said Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Choudhary.

Soon after the attack, police and army personnel launched a search and cordon operation in the area. It was the second terrorist attack in Srinagar in the past week and the third in Kashmir, resulting in the death of three CRPF jawans, two policemen and two councillors.