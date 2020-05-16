e-paper
Home / India News / Gurdaspur: Curfew relaxations reinstated in two villages and two localities

The relaxations were reinstated by district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq on the recommendation of Gurdaspur's sub-divisional magistrate Skattar Singh.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 15:26 IST
Kamaljit Singh Kamal
Hindustan Times, Gurdaspur
The administration had withdrawn all curfew relaxations from these villages and localities after declaring them containment zones.
Curfew relaxations were on Saturday reinstated in two villages of Kahnuwan block and two localities of Gurdaspur city that had been declared Covid-19 containment zones.

The relaxations were reinstated by district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq on the recommendation of Gurdaspur’s sub-divisional magistrate Skattar Singh. The areas had been declared containment zones after several Coronavirus cases reported from these areas.

Bhaini Paswal village of Kahnuwan block in Gurdaspur district was declared a containment zone on April 14, after a 60-year-old man reported positive and subsequently died at the Government Hospital in Amritsar.

On April 20, Bhattian village in Kahnuwan block was declared a containment zone after three members of a family reported positive. All three people had visited Hazoor Sahib in Nanded.

On May 3, two localities of Gurdaspur city, Sant Nagar and adjoining Bajwa Colony, were declared a Covid-19 containment zone after the samples of a 23-year-old man of Sant Nagar tested positive.

The administration had withdrawn all curfew relaxations from these villages and localities after declaring them containment zones.The latest reports said the samples taken from Coronavirus positive patients of these areas were found negative.

