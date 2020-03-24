Gurugram lockdown: Police book 33 people for violating rules

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:36 IST

Gurugram: Police booked 33 people for violating rules under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the national capital and parts of Haryana were locked down on Monday (March 23) to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said Muhammad Akil, police commissioner of Gurugram.

Later, the government decided to extend anti-coronavirus preventive measures to the remaining 15 districts of the state that are also effective March 24 midnight, i.e., night intervening Monday and Tuesday.

Akil said the 33 offenders have been booked under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a government official) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were found guilty of unnecessarily attempting to cross over to neighbouring Delhi without any valid documents. However, no arrests were made, he added.

“Gurugram residents need to cooperate with the police and restrict their movements, else we will be forced to impose curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC [Code of Criminal Procedure]. The authorities don’t want to take such extreme steps,” he said.

The Gururgam-Delhi border did not experience any traffic snarls on Tuesday, with the police saying that they implemented a time-bound action plan to prevent congestion. Gurugram sealed its road borders with Delhi on Monday, triggering chaos and massive traffic snarls in the morning. The Millennium City, along with Delhi, is under lockdown till March 31.

All the borders have been sealed and prohibitory orders have been imposed limiting movement across the city, police said.

Construction work has been suspended in Gurugram and migrant labourers are leaving the district in droves, they added.

Police deployment was increased to 20 personnel at 83 checkpoints and over 25 cops were deployed at 11 places bordering Delhi. Barricades were put up at all traffic junctions and residential areas to ensure no outsider tries to enter or exit unless there is any emergency.

“Gurugram is undertaking such stringent measures, as people are not practising social distancing. People are still roaming on streets despite repeated bids to create social awareness. We are trying to ensure residents get all essential services and don’t have to suffer for lack of any basic amenities,” the police chief said.

Akil said all resident welfare associations (RWAs) would have access to their domestic helps if any households find it difficult to do their daily chores on their own. “Many senior citizens are living alone in condominiums, as their children live abroad. We have informed all the station house officers [SHOs} concerned to respond to the senior citizens’ calls and to ensure their needs are taken care of,” he said.

Help is at hand from the police. Any person facing any issue can contact the nearest police station in Gurugram, or the deputy commissioners of police and commissioner of the district. The police control room number is 100, 1091, and 108 for medical emergency.

Police have distributed around 15,000 three-layer masks and hand sanitisers to all their personnel and have directed them to wash their hands once every half-an-hour.

Gurugram has reported eight Covid-19 positive case to date.