Guv apologises for inconvenience due to highway ban

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday apologised to the people for the hardship caused to them by restrictions placed on civilian traffic on the highway that connects the Valley to the outside world.

The apology came a day after the authorities announced that the curbs put in place ahead of Lok Sabha elections would end from Monday. “There will be no ban after May 27 [Monday]. I am thankful to people who cooperated despite facing a lot of hardships during this ban,” Malik said on the sidelines of an event.

Civilian traffic on the 301-km Uri-Udhampur highway was banned from 4 am to 5 pm every Sunday and Wednesday until May 31 to allow exclusive movement of security convoys.

First Published: May 23, 2019 00:18 IST