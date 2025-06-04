Gwalior: NEET student dies by suicide day after NTA releases answer key

Gwalior: An 18-year-old student who had appeared for the national medical entrance test (NEET) exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses died by suicide in Gwalior on Wednesday, a day after the National Testing Agency released the answer key, police said. The NEET examination was held on May 4 and its answer sheet was released on Tuesday. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The boy, who was preparing for the exam for the past two years, shot himself with a licensed gun of his father.

The NEET examination was held on May 4 and its answer sheet was released on Tuesday.

“The boy got depressed due to scoring poor marks in NEET examination. The father of the boy said they had asked the him about his score after the release of answer sheet, but he didn’t reply. He went to a bedroom and shot himself. He died on the spot. When the family reached, they found her dead in a pool of blood,” superintendent of police (City) Nagendra Sikarwar said.

The police collected the fingerprints on the gun and the same has been sent for the forensic examination. The police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

The deceased’s father said, “The boy was preparing for the NEET examination to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. But we didn’t know that he was under pressure.”