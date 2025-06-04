Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gwalior: NEET student dies by suicide day after NTA releases answer key

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 04, 2025 10:33 PM IST

The boy, who was preparing for the exam for the past two years, shot himself with a licensed gun of his father

Gwalior: An 18-year-old student who had appeared for the national medical entrance test (NEET) exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses died by suicide in Gwalior on Wednesday, a day after the National Testing Agency released the answer key, police said.

The NEET examination was held on May 4 and its answer sheet was released on Tuesday. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
The NEET examination was held on May 4 and its answer sheet was released on Tuesday. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The boy, who was preparing for the exam for the past two years, shot himself with a licensed gun of his father.

The NEET examination was held on May 4 and its answer sheet was released on Tuesday.

“The boy got depressed due to scoring poor marks in NEET examination. The father of the boy said they had asked the him about his score after the release of answer sheet, but he didn’t reply. He went to a bedroom and shot himself. He died on the spot. When the family reached, they found her dead in a pool of blood,” superintendent of police (City) Nagendra Sikarwar said.

Also Read: 23-year-old student preparing for NEET found dead in Kota

The police collected the fingerprints on the gun and the same has been sent for the forensic examination. The police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

The deceased’s father said, “The boy was preparing for the NEET examination to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. But we didn’t know that he was under pressure.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gwalior: NEET student dies by suicide day after NTA releases answer key
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On